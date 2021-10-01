Morocco plans to administer third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

An elderly man receives the COVID-19 vaccine during a national coronavirus vaccination campaign, in Sale, Morocco January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Shereen Talaat

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Morocco will soon start giving a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Morocco has administered the most doses in Africa, inoculating 19.8 million people out of a population of about 36 million, mostly with Sinopharm (1099.HK), AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Pfizer (PFE.N) jabs.

