Morocco plans to administer third dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Oct 1 (Reuters) - Morocco will soon start giving a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Health Ministry said on Friday.
Morocco has administered the most doses in Africa, inoculating 19.8 million people out of a population of about 36 million, mostly with Sinopharm (1099.HK), AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Pfizer (PFE.N) jabs.
Reporting by Ahmed El Jechtimi; Editing by Leslie Adler
