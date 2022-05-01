Morocco to raise minimum wage for public, private sectors

RABAT, April 30 (Reuters) - The Moroccan government announced on Saturday a raise in the minimum wage of public and private sector workers, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

The minimum monthly wage in the public sector will be raised 16%, while the private sector minimum monthly salary will be raised by 10% within two years, according to the statement.

The deal was sealed in an agreement between the government, major labour unions and the federation of employers.

The agreement also includes an increase in family allowance and retirement benefits.

Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi Editing by Chris Reese

