Morocco recalls Tunisia ambassador over Western Sahara

Tunisia's President Kais Saied meets with Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi in Tunis, Tunisia August 26, 2022. Tunisian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

TUNIS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Morocco recalled its ambassador to Tunisia for consultations on Friday after Tunisian President Kais Saied received the head of the Western Sahara independence movement, the Polisario Front.

Morocco said Tunisia's decision to invite the Polisario head to a Japanese development summit for Africa that Tunis is hosting this weekend had "deeply hurt the feelings of the Moroccan people."

Reporting by Ahmed El Jechtimi; writing by Angus McDowall; editing by Chris Reese

