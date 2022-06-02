1 minute read
Morocco reports first case of monkeypox - state TV on Twitter
June 2 (Reuters) - Morocco reported on Thursday its first case of monkeypox, in a traveler coming from Europe, state TV said on Twitter, citing the health ministry.
The patient is in a stable condition, it said.
Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by John Stonestreet
