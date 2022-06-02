Morocco reports first case of monkeypox - state TV on Twitter

Test tubes labelled "Monkeypox virus positive and negative" are seen in this illustration taken May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

June 2 (Reuters) - Morocco reported on Thursday its first case of monkeypox, in a traveler coming from Europe, state TV said on Twitter, citing the health ministry.

The patient is in a stable condition, it said.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by John Stonestreet

