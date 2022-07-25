1 minute read
Morocco retrieves bodies of eight drowned migrants -state media
July 25 (Reuters) - Morocco has retrieved the bodies of eight migrants and detained another 18 of African nationalities after their boat grounded in the Atlantic off the coast of Tarfaya province, the state news agency reported on Monday.
Reporting by Moataz Mohamed
