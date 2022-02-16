Morocco to spend $1 bln to mitigate drought impact- palace

A dry field is seen the Bouskoura village, outside Casablanca, Morocco February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

RABAT, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Morocco will spend 10 billion dirhams ($ 1.07 bln) on a national plan to mitigate the impact of drought on farmers and the economy, the royal palace said on Wednesday.

The plan targets water management, helping farmers and agricultural insurance as well as ensuring wheat and animal feed supply, the palace said in a statement.

Morocco is experiencing the worst drought in 30 years as the country has registered a rainfall deficit of 64% so far this year.

Reporting by Ahmed ElJechtimi

