Morocco's annual CPI rises 3.1% in January -planning agency

People shop at a vegetable market on the outskirts of Casablanca, Morocco, October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

RABAT,Feb 22 (Reuters) - Morocco's consumer price index rose by 3.1% year-on-year in January, the high commission for planning said on Tuesday.

Food prices were up 4.3%, while non-food inflation increased by 2.3%. On a month-on-month basis the index was almost flat, rising by 0.1%.

Core CPI, which excludes prices of volatile goods, rose 0.3% on a month-on-month basis and was up 3.2% year-on-year

Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi

