Morocco's annual CPI up 3.6% in February

People shop at a vegetable market on the outskirts of Casablanca, Morocco, October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

RABAT, March 22 (Reuters) - Morocco's consumer price index rose by 3.6% year-on-year in February, the high commission for planning said on Tuesday.

Food prices rose by 5.5%, while non-food inflation increased by 2.5%. On a month-on-month basis, the index rose by 0.6%.

Core CPI, which excludes prices of volatile goods, increased 3.5% year-on-year and was up 0.5% month-on-month.

Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi

