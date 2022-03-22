1 minute read
Morocco's annual CPI up 3.6% in February
RABAT, March 22 (Reuters) - Morocco's consumer price index rose by 3.6% year-on-year in February, the high commission for planning said on Tuesday.
Food prices rose by 5.5%, while non-food inflation increased by 2.5%. On a month-on-month basis, the index rose by 0.6%.
Core CPI, which excludes prices of volatile goods, increased 3.5% year-on-year and was up 0.5% month-on-month.
Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Catherine Evans
