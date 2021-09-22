Skip to main content

Morocco's designated premier announces new coalition

RABAT, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Morocco's designated prime minister, Aziz Akhannouch, said on Wednesday the three biggest winners of this month's parliamentary election, the liberal RNI and PAM parties and the conservative Istiqlal, had agreed to form a new cabinet.

King Mohammed on Sept. 10 designated Akhannouch, the leader of RNI, to form a new government after his party came first in the election, taking 102 of the 395 seats in parliament.

