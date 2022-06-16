Morocco's king tests positive for Covid 19

Morocco's King Mohammed VI arrives for a lunch at the Elysee Palace as part of the One Planet Summit in Paris, France, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

RABAT, June 16 (Reuters) - King Mohammed VI of Morocco has tested positive for COVID-19 but has exhibited no symptoms, his doctor said on Thursday.

The king will be on sick leave for a couple of days, his doctor Lahcen Belyamani said in a statement carried by state media.

King Mohammed, who holds sweeping powers, has headed the Muslim world's longest-serving dynasty since 1999.

Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi Editing by Gareth Jones

