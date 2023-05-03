Morocco's Q1 unemployment rate up slightly at 12.9%















RABAT, May 3 (Reuters) - Morocco's unemployment rate rose slightly to 12.9% in the first three months of 2023 from 12.1% in the same period last year as the farming sector continues to shed jobs amid the worst drought in decades, Morocco's statistics agency HCP said on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate was higher among young people at 35.3%. Among graduates it stood at 19.8% and among women 18.1%, HCP said in a quarterly report.

Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi











