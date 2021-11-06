Negotiations over Sudan coup reach "semi-deadlock" - sources

CAIRO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Negotiations for a resolution of Sudan's political crisis following a coup last week have reached "semi-deadlock" after the military refused a return to a democratic transition, two sources from the ousted government said on Saturday.

The sources said the military had also tightened restrictions on ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, whose government was dissolved and who was placed under house arrest during the takeover on Oct. 25.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.