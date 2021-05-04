Skip to main content

AfricaNew Rafale fighter jet deal between France-Egypt to see first deliveries from 2024 - French official

French Navy Rafale fighter jets are seen onboard the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier, currently moored at the port of Limassol, Cyprus February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stefanos Kouratzis

A deal to sell 30 Dassault-made (AVMD.PA) Rafale fighter jets to Egypt is worth about 4 billion euros ($4.80 billion), an official at France's Armed Forces Ministry said on Tuesday, with deliveries to begin from 2024.

The official, who was speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity, said the financing arrangements, which include 85% French state guarantees, would be signed on Tuesday, with the deal's implementation likely to begin in June.

($1 = 0.8296 euros)

