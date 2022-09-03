1 minute read
New U.N. Libya envoy is Senegal's Bathily - statement
TUNIS, Sept 3 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres has appointed Senegalese diplomat and former government minister Abdoulaye Bathily as his Libya envoy, the U.N. Libya mission said in a statement on Saturday.
Bathily succeeds Jan Kubis, who stepped down from the role late last year as diplomacy aimed at resolving Libya's longstanding conflict faltered in the run-up to an aborted national election.
Reporting by Angus McDowall; editing by Jason Neely
