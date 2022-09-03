New U.N. Libya envoy is Senegal's Bathily - statement

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference after visiting a joint coordination center overseeing the Ukrainian grain exports, in Istanbul, Turkey August 20, 2022. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

TUNIS, Sept 3 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres has appointed Senegalese diplomat and former government minister Abdoulaye Bathily as his Libya envoy, the U.N. Libya mission said in a statement on Saturday.

Bathily succeeds Jan Kubis, who stepped down from the role late last year as diplomacy aimed at resolving Libya's longstanding conflict faltered in the run-up to an aborted national election.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Angus McDowall; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.