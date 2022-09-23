NHC: Tropical Depression Ten forms over far eastern Atlantic

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Tropical Depression Ten has formed over the far eastern Atlantic, although it is expected to be short-lived, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

The depression, located about 305 miles (495 km) east-northeast of the Cape Verde Islands, could become a tropical storm during the next day or so before weakening later this weekend, the Miami-based forecaster said.

Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru

