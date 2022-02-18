Niger accepts foreign special forces to secure Mali border area, president says

Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum arrives for the first day of a European Union- African Union summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, February 17, 2022. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

DAKAR, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Niger has accepted that French and European special forces will be deployed into its territory from neighbouring Mali, in order to secure the border area with the West African state, Niger's president said on Twitter on Friday.

In his first comments since France said on Thursday that it would leave Mali, along with its military allies, President Mohamed Bazoum said the forces would be able to respond to threats from jihadist militants groups in the area.

Some 2,400 French troops that were part of the forces deployed for in Mali to combat groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, and around 900 special forces in the French-led Takuba task force, are expected to leave Mali in the coming months. read more

"Our goal is for our border with Mali to be secure," Bazoum said, adding that he expected threats from the militant groups to rise in the area following the departure of the troops.

"This area will be even more infested and the terrorist groups will strengthen. We know that they are destined to extend their influence," Bazoum said.

Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Alex Richardson

