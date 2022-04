Niger debates deployment of more European special forces on its territory

Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum arrives for the first day of a European Union- African Union summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, February 17, 2022. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

NIAMEY, April 22 (Reuters) - Niger lawmakers started debating on Friday a bill to approve the presence of more European special forces to help stem a jihadist insurgency across the Sahel, a deployment rejected by some parties that oppose Western military influence.

President Mohamed Bazoum agreed in February for the former French colony to host special forces from neighbouring Mali as France withdraws troops deployed since 2013 to help fight Islamist militants, who have since spread from Mali's arid north.

About 2,400 French troops and 900 special forces in the French-led Takuba force are expected to leave Mali in coming months due to deteriorating relations with its ruling military junta. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

There are concerns France's withdrawal could sap a lengthy battle against insurgents linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State that have killed hundreds, displaced millions and made swathes of territory ungovernable in the Sahel, south of the Sahara.

Discussions continue on re-deployment of troops leaving Mali, with the view of using them to protect affected countries in the Sahel and the coastal Gulf of Guinea nations.

Bazoum has proposed a bill for more French and European special forces to move into Niger. The coastal states, such as Benin, Ghana and Ivory Coast, which have been hit by spillover attacks in recent months could also host troops if needed.

The deployments will add to troops already stationed along the border with Mali in February, boosting military bases nationwide, the draft said.

The text is now being discussed in parliament after being approved by a March 4 cabinet meeting, and it is expected to face staunch resistance by opposition lawmakers weary of a foreign military presence.

The ruling party, however, holds a majority in parliament.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Boureima Balima; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.