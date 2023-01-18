Nigeria fin min says debt trajectory sustainable, no 2023 bond sale - BBG TV















LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Nigeria's debt trajectory is sustainable the country's finance minister said on Wednesday, adding that it planned to bring its key debt service-to-revenue ratio down sharply this year and would not borrow on the international capital markets.

Nigeria's government spent 80% of its revenue on debt servicing last year, a ratio that could rise to around 100%, the International Monetary Fund estimates.

"Eighty percent is not sustainable and our plan is that it is coming down to 60% in 2023," Zainab Ahmed said in a Bloomberg TV interview, adding that the country expected to produce 1.6 million barrels of oil a day this year.

