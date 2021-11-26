Nigeria lifts restrictions on Emirates flights

Hadi Sirika, Nigeria's minister of state on aviation, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Abuja, Nigeria, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

ABUJA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Nigeria has lifted restrictions on Emirates airline flights, the aviation minister said on Friday.

In March, Nigeria suspended Emirates from flying into or out of its territory after the carrier imposed additional COVID-19 test requirements on passengers from Nigeria.

"Today we received communications from Emirates removing some of the conditions for travelling for which we had concerns," the minister of state for aviation, Hadi Sirika, said on Friday. "Having done that it is necessary to lift the ban on Emirates. This subsequent lifting of ban is a product of lengthy negotiations between us and them."

Reporting By Felix Onuah; writing by Libby George; editing by Mark Porter and Leslie Adler

