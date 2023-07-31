Nigeria saved $1.32 bln in two months after fuel subsidy removal -Tinubu

[1/2] A man crosses the road on his bicycle at a taxi station in Adamawa state capital Yola, Nigeria February 23, 2023. REUTERS/Esa Alexander/File Photo

ABUJA, July 31 (Reuters) - Nigeria has saved over 1 trillion naira ($1.32 billion) in just over two months after it scrapped a popular but costly subsidy on petrol and moved to unify its multiple exchange rates, President Bola Tinubu said in a speech on Monday.

Facing growing anger over soaring prices, Tinubu has announced measures to boost the economy and ease inflation from his decision to scrap at the end of May a petrol subsidy, which cost the government $10 billion in 2022.

The reforms, the country's boldest in decades, also include lifting curbs on foreign exchange trading, a gamble which Tinubu hopes will boost growth.

"In a little over two months, we have saved over a trillion naira that would have been squandered on the unproductive fuel subsidy which only benefitted smugglers and fraudsters," Tinubu said in a live broadcast.

