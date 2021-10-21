Nigeria seizes $11 mln worth of amphetamine pills in shipment from Lebanon

ABUJA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Nigerian authorities intercepted nearly half a million amphetamine pills hidden in machinery coming into a Lagos port, an official said on Thursday.

The 451,807 captagon tablets were seized at the Apapa sea port in September, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Chairman Mohamed Marwa told reporters.

"This was traced to have come from Lebanon," he said. "We have arrested one of those involved in the importation and he is helping us to trace all those involved."

Marwa estimated the tablets were worth $11 million, or roughly 6 billion naira.

In April, Saudi Arabia announced a ban on imports of fruits and vegetables from Lebanon, blaming an increase in drug smuggling.

Reporting By Felix Onuah in Abuja, writing by Libby George, editing by Angus MacSwan

