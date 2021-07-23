Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Africa

Nigerian court sentences 10 men to prison for 2020 Chinese ship hijacking

2 minute read

LAGOS, July 23 (Reuters) - A court in Lagos sentenced 10 men to 12 years in prison on Friday for kidnapping the crew of a Chinese-flagged merchant vessel last year, the navy said, a verdict that officials hope will help tackle piracy in the waters off Nigeria's coast.

Federal high court Justice Ayokunle Faji, who also fined each man 250,000 naira ($608) for each of the three counts for which they were charged, said their actions in kidnapping 18 crew from the FV HAILUFENG II in May 2020, were "an embarrassment to the nation that has impacted the economy negatively".

The defence counsel said the men would appeal.

The hijacking ended when the navy said it had rescued the vessel's crew members and arrested the pirates.

The Gulf of Guinea, which spans more than a dozen West African countries, has been known as "pirate alley" for years due to persistent attacks. Last year pirates in the region kidnapped a record 130 seafarers in 22 separate incidents, according to the International Maritime Bureau. read more

Most of the pirates operating in the area come from the Delta region of Nigeria, which is poverty-stricken despite being rich in oil resources.

Last year a Nigerian court made the first convictions under a 2019 anti-piracy law. Before that, there was no specific law against piracy.

($1 = 411.0000 naira)

Reporting By Camillus Eboh and Tife Owolabi Writing by Libby George Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 2:20 PM UTCFrench citizen among six held over plan to kill Madagascar president -minister

A French citizen is among six people arrested on suspicion of involvement in a plot to kill Madagascar's president, the Indian Ocean island's public security minister said, and a second official said the president's security had been tightened.

AfricaNigeria receives first six light attack planes from United States
AfricaCyber attack disrupts major South African port operations
AfricaSouth Africa lets jailed ex-president Zuma attend brother's funeral
AfricaAt least 16 killed in road ambush by suspected militants in eastern Congo

At least 16 people, including six women and two children, have been killed in a suspected Islamist militant attack on a remote road in northeast Democratic Republic of Congo, the director of a local hospital said on Friday.