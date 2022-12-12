Nigerian government rejects Reuters report on abortion programme















ABUJA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Nigerian government rejects a Reuters report published last week about a secret programme of abortions run by the military in the country's northeast, Information Minister Lai Mohammed said on Monday.

"The Federal Government hereby categorically states that there is no 'secret, systematic and illegal abortion programme' being run by our military in the Northeast or anywhere across the country," he said in opening remarks at a public event in Abuja.

