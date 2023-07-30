Nigerian governor imposes 24-hour curfew in state over violence and looting

ABUJA, July 30 (Reuters) - A governor in northeastern Nigerian state of Adamawa on Sunday imposed a 24-hour curfew after youths broke into shops to steal food and other goods.

Nigerians have complained about soaring prices after President Bola Tinubu scrapped a popular petrol subsidy and removed currency restrictions, plunging the naira currency. Umaru Fintiri declared the curfew “due to escalating violence by hoodlums attacking people and businesses.”

He said only people on essential duties were exempted from the no-movement order.

Adamawa, a largely conservative Muslim state, is the home state of Atiku Abubakar, one of the losing candidates who is challenging Tinubu’s February presidential election victory.

Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

