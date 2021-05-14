Skip to main content

AfricaNigerian naira drops to record low on official market after devaluation

Chijioke Ohuocha
2 minute read

Nigerian naira banknotes are seen in this picture illustration, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo

The Nigeria naira fell to a record low on the official market on Friday, with lenders quoting it 7.7% weaker against the dollar, following a currency devaluation aimed at unifying multiple exchange rates.

The naira dropped to 419.75 per dollar, from its last trade at 381 on Monday, its last official session. The official market rate, backed by the central bank, has been stuck at 381 naira to the dollar for almost a year after two devaluations last year.

No quotes have been available on the naira's official rate since Tuesday.

On the over-the-counter spot market , the currency traded at 410.65 naira against the dollar on Friday, and it was quoted at 483 on the black market .

Nigeria operates multiple currency regimes, which frustrate businesses and have prompted calls from the World Bank for the rates to be unified to attract investment.

Rising dollar demand has put pressure on the naira as providers of foreign exchange, such as offshore investors, exited after the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a fall in global oil prices.

The World Bank has linked approval of a $1.5 billion budget support loan to currency reforms.

The central bank has been trying to unify the rates and boost the dollar supply through direct interventions. It extended an incentive offer last week to recipients of dollar remittances to try to encourage more inflows from the Nigerian diaspora.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Africa

Africa · 9:43 AM UTCKenyan police disperse protesters demonstrating against Israeli attacks on Gaza

Police fired teargas to disperse a crowd of more than 200 people protesting in Kenya's capital Nairobi on Thursday against the Israeli bombing of the Palestinian territory of Gaza.

AfricaSuspended top S.African ruling party official takes Ramaphosa to court
AfricaU.S. lifting Ebola travel restrictions on Guinea
AfricaS.African retailer TFG flags up to 85% decline in FY profit
AfricaNigerian naira drops to record low on official market after devaluation