Nigerian oil union threatens strike action over pay issues

ABUJA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - One of Nigeria's main oil and gas unions said on Tuesday it had issued a 14-day warning of strike action over several labour disputes, including those with oil majors Chevron (CVX.N) and Eni. (ENI.MI)

Nigeria is Africa's largest oil producer and crude sales make up around 90% of foreign exchange and more than half its budget.

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) represents a myriad of workers in the oil and gas sectors, including upstream oil platform workers, midstream regulators, fuel tanker drivers and pump attendants.

In a statement, NUPENG said the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment had 14 days, starting from 15 November, to resolve the disputes.

It raised issues over workers allegedly terminated by Chevron in 2012, who NUPENG said were not adequately compensated, and over back pay owed by state oil company subsidiary NPDC, and by the local subsidiary of Italian oil major Eni.

Spokespeople for the Labour Ministry, state oil company NNPC, Chevron and Eni did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting By Camillus Eboh Writing by Libby George Editing by Peter Graff

