Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Africa

Nigerian regulator tells TV stations to curb reporting on violence

2 minute read

ABUJA, July 19 (Reuters) - Nigeria's broadcasting regulator has asked TV stations to curb their reporting of insecurity in the country by withholding details of incidents and victims, in what a leading civil society group described as a "sweeping gag order".

Africa's most populous nation is facing multiple security crises, with the northeast in the grip of a decade-long Islamist insurgency, the northwest hit by a wave of mass abductions of schoolchildren, and kidnappings for ransom rife in many states.

Some experts say the surge in criminality is partly driven by economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 shock in 2020, while the World Bank has said the increase in conflict and insecurity was a drag on growth and job creation.

In a letter to "all stations", seen by Reuters on Monday, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) said broadcasters should "collaborate with government in dealing with the security challenges" by toning down reporting and commentary.

They should do this by "not giving details of either the security issues or victims of these security challenges" and by "advising guests and/or analysts on programmes not to polarise the citizenry with divisive rhetoric", the letter said.

The civil society group Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) called on President Muhammadu Buhari to instruct the NBC to withdraw the document.

SERAP said reporting on the growing violence was in the public interest, and the regulator's instructions would have a chilling effect.

Buhari's two spokesmen declined to comment on the matter, while the NBC did not respond to requests for comment.

Buhari, a military ruler in the 1980s who returned to power as an elected civilian in 2015, has been accused of an assault on freedom of speech over his government's decision in June to ban Twitter in Nigeria after the platform removed one of his posts. read more

Reporting by Felix Onuah and Camillus Eboh in Abuja and Estelle Shirbon in London; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 10:48 AM UTCSouth Africa's ex-leader Zuma seeks further delay in corruption trial

South African former president Jacob Zuma, whose jailing earlier this month triggered some of the worst unrest of the post-apartheid era, appeared by video link in court on Monday to seek a further delay in his arms deal corruption trial.

AfricaIvory Coast to become regional medicine hub with $300 mln IFC loan, PM says
AfricaAs many as 17 missing after cargo ship sinks off Liberia

As many as 17 people were missing from a cargo ship that sank off the coast of Liberia over the weekend despite being barred from setting sail, the Maritime Commissioner said.

AfricaNigerian regulator tells TV stations to curb reporting on violence

Nigeria's broadcasting regulator has asked TV stations to curb their reporting of insecurity in the country by withholding details of incidents and victims, in what a leading civil society group described as a "sweeping gag order".

AfricaEthiopia's Tigray forces enter neighbouring Afar region, Afar says