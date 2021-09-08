Skip to main content

Africa

Nigerian security agency says armed gang stole its court files

By
1 minute read

ABUJA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Lawyers for a Nigerian security agency that said its case files were stolen by armed robbers won an adjournment on Wednesday of a lawsuit filed against it by associates of a Yoruba separatist leader.

Twelve associates of Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, sued the Department of State Services (DSS) in an Abuja federal high court for alleged breaches of their constitutional rights.

DSS detained the men in a raid on Adeyemo's compound in the southwestern city of Ibadan on July 1. The men are seeking 100 million naira in exemplary damages, claiming DSS detained them beyond 48 hours without charging them in court and displayed them before media when they had not been convicted by any court.

But DSS counsel Idowu Awo told the judge that a gang of thieves had boarded a vehicle carrying a colleague and taken the case files, necessitating an adjournment, which the judge granted.

Earlier this month, DSS filed a five-count terrorism charge against two other Adeyemo aides. Adeyemo himself is detained in neighbouring Benin, and Nigerian authorities are seeking his return to the country. DSS previously said it had found a stockpile of weapons during the July 1 raid. read more

Reporting By Camillus Eboh, writing by Libby George; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 6:11 PM UTC

West African regional bloc suspends Guinea after coup

West Africa's main political and economic bloc suspended Guinea's membership on Wednesday following a weekend military coup that ousted President Alpha Conde and dealt the latest in a flurry of setbacks to democracy in the region.

Africa
Tigray forces killed 120 civilians in village in Amhara - Ethiopia officials
Africa
Somalia on edge as president, PM clash over intelligence chief
Africa
Biafran separatist sues Nigeria asking to be freed, allowed to go to UK
Africa
South Africa puts off municipal election for 4 days after court bars long COVID delay