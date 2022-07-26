Nigerian woman recycles prosthesis so amputee children walk again

Beulah Chigbu, Crystal Chigbu's daughter and the one who inspired her to start the Irede Foundation, reads a book while wearing a leg prosthesis in her home in Lagos, Nigeria July 14, 2022. REUTERS/Seun Sanni

LAGOS, July 26 (Reuters) - Nigerian mother of two Crystal Chigbu wept for days after her daughter was born with a rare limb condition that doctors said needed an amputation. She was not so sure.

But as her daughter Beulah grew and started asking why she could not walk like her friends, the parents had to make the hard decision to amputate the girl's leg and fit her with a prosthesis.

After hearing other parents talk about their experiences, Crystal started Irede Foundation, an organisation that recycles prosthesis and donate them to children in need in Nigeria.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Angela Ukomadu, Editing by MacDonald Dzirutwe and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.