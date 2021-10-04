Skip to main content

Africa

Nigeria's Access Bank issues $500 mln Eurobond, priced at 9.125% -bookrunner

1 minute read

An Access bank signage is displayed on the roof of the bank's building along Herbert Macualay way in Abuja, Nigeria, file. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

ABUJA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Nigeria's biggest lender, Access Bank (ACCESS.LG) has issued a $500 million Eurobond, priced at 9.125%, one of the bookrunner said on Monday.

The latest issue -- a Basel-III compliant perpetual bond --the first of its kind for a Nigerian bank, is the second dollar-denominated bond for Access Bank in less than a month.

Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

