Africa
Nigeria's Access Bank issues $500 mln Eurobond, priced at 9.125% -bookrunner
1 minute read
ABUJA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Nigeria's biggest lender, Access Bank (ACCESS.LG) has issued a $500 million Eurobond, priced at 9.125%, one of the bookrunner said on Monday.
The latest issue -- a Basel-III compliant perpetual bond --the first of its kind for a Nigerian bank, is the second dollar-denominated bond for Access Bank in less than a month.
Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely
