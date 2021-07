A vertical gas flaring furnace is seen in Ughelli, Delta State, Nigeria September 16, 2020. Picture taken September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo

ABUJA, July 1 (Reuters) - Nigeria's lower house of parliament has passed a long-awaited oil industry bill, which will overhaul nearly every aspect of oil and gas production in the West African country, according to a plenary session witnessed by Reuters on Thursday.

Reporting by Camillus Eboh Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

