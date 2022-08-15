Nigeria's inflation quickens to 19.64% in July

Yam sellers arrange yam tubers in stacks for sale at Bodija market in Ibadan, Oyo, Nigeria August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

ABUJA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Nigeria's annual inflation quickened to 19.64% in July, rising for a sixth straight month on the back of price increases for both food and non-food items, the statistics office said on Monday.

Inflation, which has been in double digits in Africa's biggest economy since 2016, was at 18.60% year on year in June.

Nigeria's currency has been weakening on the parallel market since July 2021 due to a scarcity of foreign currency, contributing to rising inflation as the country imports many key goods and services.

Policymakers have said persistent inflationary pressures are structural and largely related to imports.

Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Alexander Winning

