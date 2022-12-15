Nigeria's inflation quickens to 21.47% in November

Indigent groups in the Federal Capital Territory attend the distribution of food items by the government to cushion the high cost of living in Abuja, Nigeria, September 20, 2022. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

ABUJA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Inflation in Nigeria accelerated for the 10th straight month to 21.47% in November from 21.09% in October, the statistics bureau said on Thursday.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) attributed the rise in prices to food supply disruptions, import cost hikes due to currency depreciation and a rise in production costs.

A separate food price index showed inflation at 24.13% in November, compared with 23.72% in October, as Africa's most populous nation continues to struggle with rising prices for staples like rice and bread.

The government expects inflation to remain in double digits, averaging 17.16% next year.

Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Estelle Shirbon

