Nigeria's NNPC asks trading firms for emergency gasoline supplies

Cars queue to buy petrol at the NNPC Mega petrol station in Abuja, Nigeria March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Nigeria's state oil firm NNPC has asked trading firms for emergency supplies of gasoline to replace cargoes that were rejected due to poor quality, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Megacity Lagos is facing fuel shortages and queues were building up outside some petrol stations over the weekend.

NNPC was seeking about 500,000 tonnes of gasoline, the source added. NNPC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Julia Payne, additional reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe in Lagos; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.