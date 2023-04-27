Exxon resumes operations in Nigeria after labour dispute ends















LAGOS, April 27 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) resumed operations at its facilities in Nigeria after resolving a labour dispute over pay and conditions with its in-house union, a company spokesperson said on Thursday.

The industrial action had forced Exxon to declare force majeure on oil liftings at its terminals in the country.

A spokesperson for Exxon said in email responses that its three ventures, Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited, and Esso Exploration and Production (Offshore East) Limited were now operating at normal levels.

"This follows the discontinuation of the industrial action earlier embarked upon by our in-house workers union," the spokesperson said.

Earlier, Nigeria's state-owned oil firm NNPC Ltd said in a statement it had helped end the labour dispute at Exxon after a pay adjustment acceptable to the union and Exxon was agreed.

NNPC, which runs joint ventures with oil majors, including Exxon, said the dispute was "effectively constraining 300,000 barrels of oil production daily".

Nigeria is targeting 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) by year-end from 1.6 million bpd.

