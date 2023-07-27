Nigeria's Tinubu submits cabinet nominees to Senate

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu waves to a crowd as he takes the traditional ride on top of a ceremonial vehicle, after his swearing-in ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria May 29, 2023. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja/File Photo

ABUJA, July 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has submitted 28 nominees to cabinet positions to the Senate for approval, according to a list read out in the Senate on Thursday.

The list of nominees features political veterans but also includes Olawale Edun, a banker who advises Tinubu on monetary policy.

It did not say which portfolios would be assigned to the nominees.

Tinubu was elected this year on pledges to reboot the country's flagging economy and address widespread insecurity.

