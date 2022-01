Nine Doctors Without Borders members released in Sudan, medical group says

KHARTOUM, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Sudanese authorities released nine Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres) staff members on Tuesday, the medical aid group said in a statement.

The staff members were arrested in Khartoum on Monday on their way back to their office from a local hospital.

The group's emergency medical teams are working with health authorities in Khartoum to treat COVID-19 patients, as well as protesters hurt in recent anti-military demonstrations, the statement added.

The Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors had said on Monday that Sudanese and non-Sudanese members of the group were arrested at the time.

