Nine killed after civilian plane crashes in Port Sudan airport

CAIRO, July 23 (Reuters) - Nine were killed, including four military personnel, after a civilian plane crashed in Port Sudan airport due to a technical failure, the Sudanese army said on Sunday.

The army added in a statement that a female child survived the crash.

The Antonov plane malfunctioned as it was taking off before crashing, it added.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, writing by Muhammad Al Gebaly; editing by Chris Reese

