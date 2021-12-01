(OFFICIAL)-Nigeria confirms first cases of Omicron among travellers from South Africa

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Nigeria has confirmed its first cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant among two travellers who arrived from South Africa last week, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Wednesday.

The NCDC said retrospective sequencing of previously confirmed cases among travellers to Nigeria had identified the Delta variant among a sample collected in October.

Reporting by Felix Onuah and Angela Ukomadu; writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Tom Hogue

