Offshore investors net buyers of South African stocks, bonds
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Offshore investors bought a net 0.37 billion rand ($21.70 million) of South African stocks last week, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday.
Settlement data on bonds showed net purchases of 2.87 billion rand, while trading data showed net purchases of 2.26 billion rand.
($1 = 17.0501 rand)
Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
