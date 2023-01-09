Offshore investors net buyers of South African stocks, bonds

People wearing face masks walk past the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in Sandton, South Africa, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Offshore investors bought a net 0.37 billion rand ($21.70 million) of South African stocks last week, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday.

Settlement data on bonds showed net purchases of 2.87 billion rand, while trading data showed net purchases of 2.26 billion rand.

($1 = 17.0501 rand)

Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

