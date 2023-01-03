Offshore investors net sellers of South African stocks
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Offshore investors sold a net 1.70 billion rand ($100.10 million) of South African stocks last week, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Tuesday.
Settlement data on bonds showed net sales of 2.23 billion rand, while trading data showed net purchases of 0.18 billion rand.
($1 = 16.9832 rand)
Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
