Offshore investors net sellers of South African stocks
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Offshore investors sold a net 8.85 billion rand ($516.87 million) of South African stocks last week, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday.
Settlement data on bonds showed net purchases of 6.63 billion rand, while trading data showed net sales of 2.66 billion rand.
($1 = 17.1224 rand)
Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
