Oman, Tanzania set up mutual investment fund -minister
June 13 (Reuters) - Oman and Tanzania have set up a mutual investment fund that aims to invest in several sectors, including agriculture, fishing and mining, the state-owned Oman News Agency cited the sultanate's foreign minister Badr al-Busaidi as saying on Monday.
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan is on a state visit to Oman.
