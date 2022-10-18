One child a minute being admitted for malnutrition treatment in Somalia: UNICEF

Hajira Ali, a Somali woman displaced by the worsening drought due to failed rain seasons, holds her malnourished child Farhia Hassan, 2, at the paediatric ward in the Banadir Hospital of Mogadishu, Somalia September 24, 2022. REUTERS/Feisal Omar















LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - One child is being admitted for medical treatment for malnutrition every minute in Somalia as severe drought threatens to cause the deaths of children on a scale not seen in half a century, a spokesperson for UNICEF said on Tuesday.

The situation in Somalia already looks worse now than in 2011, the spokesperson told a briefing in Geneva, when famine killed more than 250,000 people in the Horn of Africa country.

