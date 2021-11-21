One dead from gunshot wound to the head in Sudan protests - doctors

CAIRO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - A 16-year-old died after being shot in the head by security forces in the Sudanese city of Omdurman on Sunday, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said in a statement.

This brings to 41 the toll of people who have died in protests since a military coup on Oct. 25, the committee, which is aligned with the protest movement, said.

Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir,Editing by William Maclean

