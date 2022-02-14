Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

One protester dies after being shot at Sudan rally - Central Doctors' Committee

1 minute read

Protesters march during a rally against military rule following coup in Khartoum, Sudan, February 10, 2022. Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

CAIRO Feb 14 (Reuters) - A protester has died after being shot in the neck and the chest during a demonstration on Monday in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, the Central Doctor's Committee said on Twitter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Lilian Wagdy Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters