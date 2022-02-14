1 minute read
One protester dies after being shot at Sudan rally - Central Doctors' Committee
CAIRO Feb 14 (Reuters) - A protester has died after being shot in the neck and the chest during a demonstration on Monday in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, the Central Doctor's Committee said on Twitter.
Reporting by Lilian Wagdy Editing by Gareth Jones
