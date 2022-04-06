1 minute read
One protester shot dead by security forces in Sudan's Khartoum -medics
CAIRO, April 6 (Reuters) - One Sudanese protester was shot dead on Wednesday as security forces confronted anti-coup demonstrations in the state of Khartoum, said medics aligned with a movement to end military rule.
The death brings the total number of protesters that have died since an Oct. 25 coup to 94, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said.
Reporting by Yasmin Hussein Editing by Chris Reese
