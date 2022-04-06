One protester shot dead by security forces in Sudan's Khartoum -medics

Protesters take part in a rally against military rule following a coup to commiserate the anniversary of a sit-in that culminated with Bashir's overthrow in Khartoum North, Sudan April 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

CAIRO, April 6 (Reuters) - One Sudanese protester was shot dead on Wednesday as security forces confronted anti-coup demonstrations in the state of Khartoum, said medics aligned with a movement to end military rule.

The death brings the total number of protesters that have died since an Oct. 25 coup to 94, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said.

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.