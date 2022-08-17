One shot dead in Guinea in anti-government protest, opposition says

CONAKRY, Aug 17 (Reuters) - A young man was shot dead by security forces during an anti-government protest in Guinea's capital, Conakry, on Wednesday, an opposition coalition said.

It was at least the third deadly protest in Guinea since June, organised by groups that are calling on the country's military leaders to swiftly restore constitutional order.

Guinea's ruling junta, which took power in a coup last year, has been negotiating with West Africa's regional bloc, ECOWAS, on how long it can hold power before organising elections. A mediator is due to arrive in Conakry on Sunday, ECOWAS said.

The National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC), a coalition of politicians and activists, said that a 19-year-old man was killed in the Wanindara suburb of Conakry during the demonstrations.

An official from Guinea's main human rights watchdog, OGDH, also confirmed that a young man had died by gunshot but said he did not know the circumstances.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The protest was smaller than previous ones, in part because of heavy rain. At least four people were shot dead and several wounded during two days of protests in late July, said the FNDC. read more

