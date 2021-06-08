Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Africa

One soldier killed in attack in northern Ivory Coast

2 minute read

One soldier was killed on Monday evening when armed men attacked the northern Ivory Coast town of Tougbo, near the border with Burkina Faso, the army said on Tuesday.

Ivorian troops were already deployed in the town and quickly pushed back the assailants. No civilians were killed, said the head of the armed forces, Lassina Doumbia, in a statement.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but previous attacks in the area have been blamed on jihadists. Armed groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State are active in Ivory Coast's northern neighbours, Mali and Burkina Faso, and have made incursions south. read more

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara said last month that the country would spend 1% of its GDP this year on equipment to prevent "terrorists" from coming into Ivory Coast, which stands between their bases in the Sahel and the West African coast.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Africa

Africa · 7:01 AM UTCUnited States imposes visa restrictions over Cameroon separatist crisis

The United States stepped up pressure for a peaceful resolution to Cameroon's conflict between state forces and English-speaking rebels on Monday, imposing visa restrictions on individuals believed to be undermining efforts to end the crisis.

AfricaNigeria orders broadcasters not to use Twitter to gather information
AfricaSenegalese navy seizes 8 tonnes of cannabis resin from boat
AfricaCongo to begin phased return of residents to volcano-hit city
AfricaISWAP militant group says Nigeria’s Boko Haram leader is dead