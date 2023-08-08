Operation to recover sunken tugboat in Suez Canal succeeds -head of Suez Canal Authority

Suez Canal Authority (SCA) head Osama Rabie works with officials following a Suez Canal tugboat sinking yesterday after colliding with a Hong Kong-flagged LPG tanker in the waterway of the Suez Canal, Egypt, August 6, 2023. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority Osama Rabie announced on Tuesday the success of an operation to recover a sunken tugboat, according to a statement.

A Suez Canal tugboat sank on Saturday and one of its crew was missing after it collided with a Hong Kong-flagged LPG tanker though shipping traffic in the strategically important waterway was largely unaffected, the canal authority said. read more

Reporting by Youssry Mohamed, writing by Yomna Ehab, editing by Chris Reese

